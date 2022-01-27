WBJEE JECA 2022 application form released: Five things you need to know while applying

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the application form for Joint Entrance for Admission to the MCA Course (JECA). Aspirants can apply for the entrance exam online at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date for submission of the WBJEE JECA 2022 application form is February 1, 2022. The board is going to conduct the entrance exam on May 15, 2022.

The JECA 2022 application form procedure comprised phases including registration, filling out details, uploading documents, paying fees, and printing a confirmation page. To apply for the JECA 2022 entrance exam, candidates must be a citizen of India. They must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60 per cent (45 per cent) marks.

Candidates who will submit the form properly will be issued WBJEE JECA 2022 admit card. In order to apply for the entrance exam visit the official website of the exam. After this, select the ‘Online Application Form JECA 2022’ link on the homepage of the website. Next, choose ‘New Candidate Registration’ from the drop-down menu and read all the instructions carefully. For registration, aspirants need to include their details like name, parents’ names, date of birth, phone number, and email address. Once the registration part is done, fill out other necessary information in the application form and then upload the images as per the specification.

To submit the application, candidates must pay the required amount of application fee as per their category. The application fee for WB JECA 2022 is Rs 500 for General and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OA/OB. It is payable by net banking, debit/credit card.

Following the submission of the application form, candidates can also check the status of their form. In order to check whether their application has been received or not, they can log in to their account using the application number and password.

In case, the aspirants have made some mistake in the application, the authorities provide JECA 2022 form correction window. It will be open from February 2 to 3, 2022. Candidates will, however, shall not be allowed to make changes to their WB JECA 2022 registration data, which includes their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, and gender. Candidates will be able to make corrections to details like address, academic details, etc. through WB JECA application form correction 2022. WB JECA 2022 application correction will be available in online mode.

The WBJEE JECA 2022 entrance test will be conducted in an offline format and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 15, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm. The paper is of 2 hours duration and the questions will be asked in English Language only. The papers will consist of questions from UG computer application courses followed by various Universities in India.