WBJEE held amid strict health protocol

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination candidates walk along demarcated squares while entering an exam hall in Kolkata. The exam was held across the state on Saturday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) was held under tight security and health protocol on Saturday. The exam was conducted in two shifts, first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second from 2 pm and 4 pm. WBJEE was held offline.

The entrance exam comprises two papers – Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). The papers carry 100 marks each. The examinees took the Mathematics paper in the first shift and Physics and Chemistry in the second.

The WBJEE had put up the admit card on its portal, wbjeeb.nic.in, and they could be downloaded using application numbers and passwords or the date of birth.

For the first time since the pandemic struck and the lockdown took effect, more than 92,000 took the engineering entrance test from exam centres.

The Eastern Railways as well as the Kolkata Metro Railway authority had arranged special trains for the examinees and their parents to reach the centres on time.

Education Minister Bratya Basu had also assured adequate buses for examinees. The state saw many exams being cancelled on account of the pandemic.

This was the first public examination to be conducted at centres while the pandemic is still around.

The examinees this year numbered 92,695, of which 70,105 were from the state. Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand and other states accounted for more than 32,000 candidates.