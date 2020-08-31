WBJEE first merit list released: Here’s what to do next

WBJEE 2020 first merit list out (Representational image)

WBJEE merit list 2020: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board has released the first merit list for WBJEE 2020. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the college and course of choice can freeze their options by September 5. Candidates can check their list at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates will have to lock their preferences. If they fail to do so, they will be allotted to any institute. Once an institute is allotted, students will have the option to accept and freeze their seats or to accept with the option to upgrade in case a college or course of higher preference is available, as per the rule. Students can also let go of the seat and it will be up for grabs in the next allotment round.

To accept a seat, students will have to pay Rs 5,000 for government institutes and Rs 40,000 for private.

Students can also upgrade their options after accepting the current allotment. The in-cycle upgrade will be allowed on September 7. Thereafter, students can accept upgraded seats and pay a provisional admission fee from September 7 to 9. The second round of registration and document uploading will begin from September 11 and conclude on 18. Choice filling and locking will be allowed until September 21.

The result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on September 24. There will be a total of three rounds and the third round of registrations will be held from October 6 to 13, as per the official schedule.

This year, around 2,053 seats are vacant in total 10 government-run engineering colleges, while, the admission process will be conducted for around 28,493 seats in 86 private engineering colleges The entire counselling process will be held online this year due to the pandemic.

