WBJEE counselling begins, here’s all you need to know

WBJEE counselling 2020 begins: Register at wbjee.nic.in (Representational image)

WBJEE counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the e-counselling process. Those who have cleared the WBJEE results 2020 can apply for counselling. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. The first will be for WBJEE rank holders in which fresh candidates can apply in each round.

The second round will be held for those who hold rank in JEE Main 2020 and NATA. This will be based on JEE Main ranks and only one round of counselling and allotment of seats will be conducted under this, as per the official notification. The JEE Main January exams have been conducted but the April session of JEE Main is yet to be held and is postponed till September.

Since the counselling process is being held entirely online. WBJEE claims to have set-up 17,000 common service centres (CSCs) across the state to allow free services to students to register online and upload documents.

WBJEE counseling: Documents needed

— 10th admit card

— Birth certificate

— 10th Mark sheet

— 12th mark sheet

— West Bengal domicile proof

— SC, ST, OBC certificate, where applicable

— PwD certificate, where applicable

— EWS certificate, where applicable

— WBJEE admit card

While registering students will be able to see all the institutes in alphabetic order. Candidates will have to select institute s/he wants to apply for. Candidates are advised by WBJEEB in an official notice to pick at least 20 institutes. Seats will be given on the basis of merit and preference. Students will also get options to upgrade their options after accepting current allotment.

Candidates will have to lock their preferences. If they fail to do so, they will be allotted to any institute. Once an institute is allotted, students will have the option to accept and freeze their seats or to accept with the option to upgrade in case a college or course of higher preference is available. Students can also let go of the seat and it will be up for grabs in the next allotment round.

To accept a seat, students will have to pay Rs 5,000 for government institutes and Rs 40,000 for private. There will be at least three rounds of counselling for WBJEE and one for JEE Main candidates. For WBJEE there is no application fee while Rs 500 will be applicable for JEE Main candidates (those outside WB can also apply). Interested can apply at webjee.nic.in.

