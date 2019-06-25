WBJEE counselling begins: Check schedule, how to apply

WBJEE counselling 2019: The West Bengal Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the registration process for the counselling and seat allotment for admission to state-based engineering courses. The applications have started today – June 25 (Monday) at the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

Candidates can register themselves at the official website till June 29, 2019. Candidates will have to fill online choice till June 30. Based on the merit of candidates who have opted for specific course and college, the result of first seat allotment will be issued by July 3, 2019.

If a student wishes to take the allotted seat, they will have to make payment for provisional admission else their seat will be declared vacant and be available for the second round.

WBJEE counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘registration and choice filing’

Step 3: Click on ‘new candidate registration’

Step 4: Fill details, submit, register

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, select preferences

Step 7: Upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

The second round results will then be declared on July 9 for which the acceptance-cum-payment window will be open only for July 10 and 11, 2019.

The third and final round of seat allotment result will be declared on July 13 and payments will be open from July 15 to 17, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for final allotment from July 4 to 20, 2019.

The general merit rank (GMR) are calculated based on marks obtained in paper-I and paper-II score obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination, West Bengal (WBJEE). The result for WBJEE 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019.