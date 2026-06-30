WBJEE counselling 2026 registration begins today; apply by July 5

Counselling for WBJEE has started. The last day for the registration process is July 5. (image: ai generated)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) is set to begin the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2026 on June 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process by visiting the official website at wwbjeeb.nic.in.

The registration window will close on July 5. Candidates can modify and lock their choices from June 30 to July 5. The first allotment result will then be out on July 7. The payment of seat acceptance will be made between July 7 and July 11.

How to register for WBJEE counselling 2026?

Follow these steps to register for WBJEE counselling 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “WBJEE counselling 2026” registration link available on the homepage