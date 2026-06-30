WBJEE counselling 2026 registration begins today; apply by July 5

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) is set to begin the registration process for WBJEE counselling 2026 on June 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process by visiting the official website at wwbjeeb.nic.in.
The registration window will close on July 5. Candidates can modify and lock their choices from June 30 to July 5. The first allotment result will then be out on July 7. The payment of seat acceptance will be made between July 7 and July 11.
Follow these steps to register for WBJEE counselling 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on “WBJEE counselling 2026” registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the registration details in the required fields
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Make the fee payment
Step 6: A new page will open displaying the confirmation details
Step 7: Download and save for future use
The counselling registration fee is Rs 500, it is mandatory and non-refundable. In case of a payment failure or unsuccessful transaction, the Board will not be held liable for the same.
It should be noted that the seat allotment will be made against the courses and the institutes mentioned in the approved Seat Matrix which is finalized by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of West Bengal. The seat matrix will be made available on the website prior to the commencement of counselling.
It should be noted that any candidate who meets the prescribed eligibility criteria and has a legitimate General Merit Rank (GMR) and/or All India Rank in Joint Entrance Examination J(EE) Mains 2026 is eligible for e-counselling.