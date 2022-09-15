WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result to release today

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates will be able to check the result at the official website– wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB will conduct three rounds of WBJEE counselling. For the candidates who have qualified WBJEE Main, two rounds of seat allotment are being held. Once the seat is allotted to a candidate, they have to pay the provisional admission fee and confirm the seat.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website– wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab reading ‘WBJEE’

Step 3: Click on the link reading ‘seat allotment result of round 2 for WBJEE 2022 counselling’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as WBJEE roll number, password and security pin

Step 5: Check the result and download for future reference

The first round of seat allotment commenced from September 7 and concluded on September 12 at 6 pm. The second round will commence from today i.e., September 15 till September 19.

Between September 21 and 23, the process for opting for mop-up round, payment and choice filling will be conducted. The board will declare results for the mop-up round seat allotment on September 27. Candidates will have time to pay the fees and complete the verification process till 6 pm on September 29.