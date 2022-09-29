WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration through JEE Main score begins; check how to apply

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board today started the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration through JEE Main scores. Students who wish to get admission in West Bengal colleges on the basis of their JEE Main scores can now visit the official WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in — and apply.

Interested candidates have time till October 10 for choice filling and till October 11 for choice locking. The first round of seat allotment result will be released on October 14 and candidates will have time till 6 pm of October 17 for payment of seat allotment fees and reporting to allotted college.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to register through JEE Main scores

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘registration and choice filling for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) seats 2022’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Logging in by keying in the required details such as type of registration, WBJEE roll number, password and the given security pin.

Step 4: Fill the application form and make the fees payment if needed.

Step 5: Submit the form. Download and save the same for future reference.

“Candidates must be very cautious at the time of providing various information during registration. There is no provision to make any correction/editing after final submission of the registration by the candidate. Hence if no choice is available to the candidate OR no seat is allotted due to wrong input given by the candidate, WBJEEB will not be legally responsible for such wrong input given by a candidate and its after effect,” an official notification from the Board states.