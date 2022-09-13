WBJEE Counselling 2022 dates announced for JEE Main candidates: check schedule

WBJEE Counselling 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 counselling dates for candidates who have cleared the JEE Main engineering and architecture exams. Eligible candidates can register for WBJEE counselling 2022 by visiting the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in.

The body will commence the registration process of WBJEE counselling for JEE Main and NATA qualified candidates from September 29. The last date to register for WBJEE counselling is October 11.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in and tap on “New Candidate Registration”.

Step 2: Fill details such as application number, roll number, name and date of birth.

Step 3: Deposit the WBJEE counselling fee.

Step 4: Once you are allotted a seat, pay the seat acceptance fee.

Step 5: Submit the required documents for verification.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the application form for future use and reference.

The counselling fee for WBJEE 2022 is Rs 500, while the seat acceptance fee for open category is Rs 5000 and for TFW (Tuition Fee Waiver) category it is kept at Rs 3000.

WBJEE seat allotment 2022 will be provided for three rounds of WBJEE counselling, and JEE Main qualifying applicants will have two rounds of seat allotment sessions.Those who receive seats during the WBJEE counselling 2022 must pay a seat acceptance fee to confirm their seats.