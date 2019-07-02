WBJEE counselling 2019: First seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, how to check

WBJEE counselling 2019: The first seat allotment result of the West Bengal Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) counselling process will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The candidates can check their merit list through the official website wbjee.nic.in.

If a student wishes to take the allotted seat, they will have to make payment for provisional admission else their seat will be declared vacant and be available for the second round.

WBJEE counselling seat allotment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘first seat allotment result 2019’

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The second round results will then be declared on July 9 for which the acceptance-cum-payment window will be open only for July 10 and 11, 2019.

The third and final round of seat allotment result will be declared on July 13 and payments will be open from July 15 to 17, 2019. Selected candidates will have to appear for final allotment from July 4 to 20.

The general merit rank (GMR) are calculated based on marks obtained in paper-I and paper-II score obtained in the Joint Entrance Examination, West Bengal (WBJEE). The result for WBJEE 2019 was declared on June 20, 2019.