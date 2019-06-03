WBJEE answer key 2019 released: Check how to download

WBJEE answer keys 2019: The answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 were released today. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam for admission to various undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture was conducted on May 26. The exam was held in two shifts, Paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

Advertising

If any candidate finds any anomaly in the answer key, they can raise objection till 5 pm of Jun 5, 2019. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, per challenge. Decision taken by the board will be final and no queries will be entertained on the final answer key. The result will also be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Read| WBJEE 2019: All you need to know

WBJEE 2019 Answer Keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View and Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2019’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your application number, password and security pin number in the box provided

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The answer keys will be displayed

Based on the result, two merit lists will be created on the basis of a candidate’s score in the exam – a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). PMR will be applicable for admission to pharmacy courses, except for Jadavpur University (JU). Admissions to other courses, counselling will be based on the GMR score.