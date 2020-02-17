WBJEE answer key 2020 released: How to raise objection

WBJEE answer key 2020: The answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 was released on Monday, February 17, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the answer keys from the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.
The entrance exam was held in two shifts on Sunday, February 2. If any candidate finds any anomaly in the answer key, they can raise objection till 5 pm of February 19.
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, per challenge. The decision taken by the board will be final and no queries will be entertained on the final answer key, as per the board. The result will also be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.
WBJEE 2020 answer keys: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View and Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2020’
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your application number, password and security pin number in the box provided
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: The answer keys will be displayed
Based on the result, two merit lists will be created on the basis of a candidate’s score in the exam – a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). PMR will be applicable for admission to pharmacy courses, except for Jadavpur University (JU). Admissions to other courses, counselling will be based on the GMR score.
