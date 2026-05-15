WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out: Where and how to download

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in (Screengrab from official website)

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out: The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) is set to be released today on May 15, 2026. Applicants can download their hall tickets by going on the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can log into the website with their application number, password and date of birth.

The West Bengal JEE exam is slated for May 24, this year with the paper being conducted in two shifts – from 11 am to 1 pm, and then from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to download WBJEE Admit Cards?

These are the steps you can follow to download your admit cards:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBJEE examination – wbjeeb.nic.in