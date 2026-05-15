WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out: Where and how to download

WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out: Applicants can download their hall tickets by going on the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can log into the website with their application number, password and date of birth.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 15, 2026 11:01 AM IST
WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 OutWBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in (Screengrab from official website)
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WBJEE Admit Cards 2026 Out: The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) is set to be released today on May 15, 2026. Applicants can download their hall tickets by going on the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can log into the website with their application number, password and date of birth.

The West Bengal JEE exam is slated for May 24, this year with the paper being conducted in two shifts – from 11 am to 1 pm, and then from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to download WBJEE Admit Cards?

These are the steps you can follow to download your admit cards:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of WBJEE examination – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the “download hall ticket” option on the homepage

Step 3 : Fill in the necessary details like application number, password, date of birth, etc.

Step 4 : After filling in the necessary details, click on the “get admit card” button

Step 5 : Admit card will appear on the screen

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Step 6 : Download and print the admit card for future use

On the day of the exam, candidates are required to carry these documents in adidtion to the hall ticket issued by the WBJEE Board:

-A printed copy of the admit card

-A copy of the coloured photograph that was uploaded during the time of online registration

-Any original identity proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter id, passport, etc.

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Without these above documents the candidate will not be allowed to sit for the exams.

WBJEE 2026 exam pattern

The WBJEE is an OMR-based exam with multiple-choice questions in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The paper is divided into three categories: Category 1 awards 1 mark for a correct answer and deducts ¼ mark for a wrong one; Category 2 gives 2 marks per correct answer with a ½ mark penalty for incorrect responses; Category 3 also gives 2 marks per correct answer, but no marks are deducted for wrong answers.

 

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