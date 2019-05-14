WBJEE admit card 2019: How to download

WBJEE 2019: The admit card of the West Bengal Joint Entrance examination is likely to be available on the official website on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The students who will appear in the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance examination (WBJEE 2019) will be held on May 26, 2019, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 19.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance exam (WBJEE 2019) will be conducted in two schedules on May 26, paper-I (Mathematics) from (11-1 pm), and paper-II (Physics and Chemistry) from (2-4 pm). A science teacher from a Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Kolkata apprehended that the confusion on Joint Entrance exam date will affect the preparation of the students.

The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination was closed on January 22, 2019.

Students who want to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2019) must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics and mathematics as subjects.

They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.