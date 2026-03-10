WBJEE 2026 online registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in: Schedule, eligibility, required documents and more

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
WBJEE 2026 Registrations 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the online registration process for the WBJEE 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in engineering colleges across West Bengal can apply through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.
The online application window will remain open from March 10 to April 5, and the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026.
|Event
|Date
|Online registration begins
|March 10, 2026
|Last date to submit application
|April 5, 2026
|Application correction window
|April 7 – April 9, 2026
|Admit card release
|May 15, 2026
|WBJEE 2026 examination
|May 24, 2026
|Result declaration
|To be announced
Candidates applying for WBJEE 2026 should have passed or be appearing in Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science or Computer Application.
Most engineering courses require a minimum 45 per cent aggregate marks in these subjects for the general category and 40 per cent for reserved categories. The candidate must be at least 17 years old as of December 31 of the admission year.
The eligibility conditions are broadly similar to those of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), particularly in terms of requiring Physics and Mathematics in Class 12.
However, WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam, while JEE Main is conducted at the national level for admissions to institutions such as NITs and IIITs.
Here’s a step by step guide candidates can follow to complete their online registration process:
Step 1: Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2026 application link on the homepage
Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Fill in personal, academic and contact details in the application form
Step 5: Upload required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for reference
Candidates will need scanned copies of their passport-size photograph, signature, Class 10 and Class 12 academic details, identity proof and category certificates (if applicable) while filling the application form.
WBJEE 2026 will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The examination will be held in two papers on the same day. Paper I will cover Mathematics from 11 am to 1 pm, while Paper II will include Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.
The syllabus for WBJEE is largely based on the Class 11 and Class 12 curriculum of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, which makes it broadly similar to the syllabus of JEE Main.
However, the question pattern and difficulty level may differ slightly since WBJEE is designed primarily for admissions to colleges within West Bengal.