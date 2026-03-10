WBJEE 2026 online registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in: Schedule, eligibility, required documents and more

WBJEE 2026 Registrations 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the online registration process for the WBJEE 2026 examination. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture programmes in engineering colleges across West Bengal can apply through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The online application window will remain open from March 10 to April 5, and the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 2026.

WBJEE 2026: Important dates

Event Date Online registration begins March 10, 2026 Last date to submit application April 5, 2026 Application correction window April 7 – April 9, 2026 Admit card release May 15, 2026 WBJEE 2026 examination May 24, 2026 Result declaration To be announced

WBJEE 2026: Eligibility similar to JEE Mains

Candidates applying for WBJEE 2026 should have passed or be appearing in Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science or Computer Application.