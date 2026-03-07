WBJEE 2026 on May 24; notification, information brochure soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) on March 6 announced the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 exam date. This year, WBJEE will be held on May 24. Candidates have been asked to keep checking the WBJEE 2026 website at wbjeeb.nic.in for detailed information.

For more information on the WBJEE 2026 exam, application dates, eligibility, result and use of scores, candidates can check the IE Education portal.

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.

Last year, WBJEE was conducted on April 27. In 2024, WBJEE was held on April 26. In 2023 and 2022, the exams were conducted on April 30.