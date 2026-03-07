WBJEE 2026 on May 24; notification, information brochure soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) on March 6 announced the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 exam date. This year, WBJEE will be held on May 24. Candidates have been asked to keep checking the WBJEE 2026 website at wbjeeb.nic.in for detailed information.
For more information on the WBJEE 2026 exam, application dates, eligibility, result and use of scores, candidates can check the IE Education portal.
The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed institutions and universities.
Last year, WBJEE was conducted on April 27. In 2024, WBJEE was held on April 26. In 2023 and 2022, the exams were conducted on April 30.
Last year, the declaration of the WBJEE results was delayed for several months due to a legal dispute over the implementation of OBC reservations. The Board had withheld the merit list after the Calcutta High Court directed the board to publish a fresh list in line with its order on OBC reservations. Justice Kausik Chanda had said the revised panel should include a 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC classes recognised by the state’s Backwards Classes Department prior to 2010. The uncertainty ended after the Supreme Court of India stayed the High Court’s order on August 22, clearing the way for the board to release the results. Consequently, the WBJEE 2025 results were announced on August 22, nearly four months after the exam was conducted on April 27.
Last year, Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus secured the first rank in WBJEE. Samyajyoti Biswas from Kalyani Central Model School finished second, while Dishaanth Basu of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park claimed the third position. Aritro Ray, also from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, secured the fourth rank.
The fifth position went to Trishanjit Doloi of Purba International School, Durgapur, followed by Sagnik Patra from Medinipur Collegiate School in sixth place. Sambit Mukhopadhyay of Burdwan Model School ranked seventh, while Archisman Nandy of DAV Model School, Kharagpur secured the eighth position. Pratik Dhanuka of Delhi Public School, Rajarhat rounded off the top ten list at ninth place.