WBJEE 2023 Registration process begins; how to register

WBJEE 2023 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) today started the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

The last date to apply for WBJEE 2023 is January 20. WBJEE 2023 application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B candidates plus bank charges if applicable. The fee is non-refundable. The exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts.

WBJEE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter required information and click on submit

Step 4: Pay application fee and complete the registration process

As per the information bulletin, students can apply only through online mode. Candidates cannot register twice, they need to have a valid mobile number and unique valid email id. Once details entered during registration such as name, parents’ names, gender, domicile and date of birth are submitted they cannot be changed under any circumstances.

WBJEE 2023: Eligibility criteria

To apply to WBJEE, the applicant must be a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). OCI candidates will be eligible only for unreserved seats in all India quota. Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent or shall be appearing for the same.

