WBJEE 2023: Exam to be held on April 30; check paper pattern, eligibility and more

WBJEE 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) today announced the dates for WBJEE. It will be conducted on April 30, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notice at the official WBJEE website— wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board will soon announce the dates for filling the application form, meanwhile, it also released the information bulletin for WBJEE.

According to the schedule, the tentative timings for the exam are 11 am to 1 pm for paper 1– Mathematics and for paper 2– Physics and Chemistry it is 2 pm to 4 pm.

There are 50 questions for Maths, 30 for Physics and 30 for Chemistry in three categories each, there will be negative marking for category 1 and 2, but no negative marking for category 3. The Maths paper will be for 100 marks, and Physics and Chemistry will be for 50 marks each. Candidates will have to answer the questions on an OMR sheet with a black/blue pen.

As per the information bulletin, students can apply only through online mode. Candidates cannot register twice, they need to have a valid mobile number and unique valid email id. Once details entered during registration such as name, parents’ names, gender, domicile and date of birth are submitted they cannot be changed under any circumstances.

WBJEE 2023 application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B candidates plus bank charges if applicable. The fee is non-refundable.

To apply to WBJEE, the applicant must be a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). OCI candidates will be eligible only for unreserved seats in all India quota. Candidates should have passed class 12 or equivalent or shall be appearing for the same.

The lower age limit to apply is 17 years, there is no upper age limit however, for admission to the degree level Marine Engineering, the upper age limit is 25 years.