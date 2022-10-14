scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

WBJEE 2022: Round 1 Seat allotment result today; how to check

WBJEE Seat allotment result 2022: Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between October 14 to October 17.

wbjee result 2022Students can check the result through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.  (File image)

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today. Students can check the result through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. 

WBJEE 2022 Result:Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee”

Step 3: Enter your WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Submit and check the result

 the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration through JEE Main scores.began on September 30 and candidates had time till October 10 to register. 

This year, the WBJEE was held on April 30 at 277 centres — 274 in West Bengal, two in Assam and one in Tripura. A total of 1,14,013 students had got themselves registered for the exam, out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared.

In the WBJEE results declared,  98.5 per cent of students cleared their papers. Students affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the ‘Top-10’ merit list by securing the first two ranks.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:40:55 am
