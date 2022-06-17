WBJEE 2022 results declared; students from CBSE dominate the merit list

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday announced the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) with 98.5 per cent of students clearing their papers.

Interestingly, students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the top ten merit list of WBJEE with the first two ranks going to students from the central board.

For the first time in the history of WBJEE, the first and second rank holders shared the same name. Himangshu Shekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School in North 24 Parganas district topped the exam while his namesake from Nirman Vidya Jyoti School in north Bengal’s Siliguri came second.

Saptarshi Mukherjee from Future Foundation School in Kolkata- affiliated to Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), came third.

Janhavi Shaw South Point School in Kolkata came fourth. The fifth position went to Koustav Chowdhury from Cooch Behar Jenkins School which is affiliated to West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

According to WBJEEB Chairman Malayendu Saha announced that in the top ten merit list, six students are from the CBSE board while two students each are from CISCE and WBCHSE boards.

This year the exam was held on April 30. A total of 1,14,013 students had registered for the exam out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared in it. A total of 80,132 (98.5 per cent) students cleared the exam. Out of the total successful students, 58,623 (73.2 per cent) are male and 21,509 (26.8 per cent) are female.

Out of the successful students, 61,794 are from West Bengal while 18,338 are from other states. Among the successful students, 41,839 (52.2 per cent) are from WBCHSE board, 22,227 (27.74 per cent) are from CBSE board, 2,146 (2.68 per cent) are from CISCE board and 13,920 (17.37 per cent) are from other state boards.

According to district-wise performance in West Bengal, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and Hooghly topped the list. This year the exam was held in 277 centers out of which 274 were in West Bengal, two were in Assam, and one in Tripura.

“This year, 20 per cent more students appeared in the exam than last year. The registration for counseling for these students will begin in the third week of August,” said WBJEEB Chairman Malayendu Saha.