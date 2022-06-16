WBJEE 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Key points to remember

WBJEE 2022: The NIC will announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result tomorrow, i.e. June 17, 2022. Candidates will have to login the official WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Since only a few hours are left for the WBJEE 2022 result to be declared, here are some main points to remember.

WBJEE 2022 Date and Time of Result

The result is scheduled to be announced at 2:30 pm of June 17, 2022 (Friday) via a press conference. However, the score card will be made available at 4 pm. To check their score, candidates will have to visit the official WBJEE websites — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

This year, the WBJEE 2022 exam was successfully conducted on April 30, 2022 and response sheets were made available on the official websites on May 26, 2022. Candidates who were unsatisfied with their results were given the option of raising objections before midnight of May 28, and they were charged a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response.

What next?

Once the WBJEE 2022 result is declared, candidates who clear the cut-off will be called for counselling sessions. The dates of counselling will be notified by the authorities soon, and all details will be mentioned on the official websites.

Previous year trends

Last year, Panchojanyo Dey had topped the entrance exam, followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. In 2021, a total of 92,695 candidates had appeared for the exam, of which 70,105 were from the state.

What is WBJEE?

This entrance exam is conducted for admissions in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy degree courses in several universities and colleges across the state.