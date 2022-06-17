scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
WBJEE 2022 result to be declared today: Here’s how to check

WBJEE Result 2022: Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 17, 2022 10:24:23 am
WBJEE result 2022The WBJEE examination were conducted from April 30. (Representative image)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2022 result today on June 17. The result will be announced via press conference post which the scorecards will be uploaded on the official website from 4 pm onwards. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. 

The WBJEE exam was conducted on April 30, 2022. The exam was divided into two parts — Paper 1 and Paper 2. This year, the examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode by strictly following all the Covid guidelines.

WBJEE 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘WBJEE result 2022’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: Click submit.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the answer key for the WBJEE 2022 was released on May 6. Candidates were allowed to raise an objection till May 8, 2022. 

Those who clear the cut-off will be called for counselling sessions. The dates of counselling will be notified by the board soon. WBJEE is a common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

