WBJEE 2022 result date and time: Score to be released on June 17

WBJEE 2022: The NIC has announced that the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 will be released on June 17. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the result will be uploaded at 4 pm on June 17. Candidates will be able to view their results on official websites such as wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

This entrance exam is applicable for admission into engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy degree courses in several universities and colleges.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was successfully conducted on April 30, 2022. Response sheet for this exam was released on May 26, 2022, and candidates could check the same from the official website. Candidates who were not satisfied with their results could raise objections before midnight of May 28, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she can inform, by mail to wbjee@gmail.com.