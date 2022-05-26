scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
WBJEE 2022 responses sheet released: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE examination can download the OMR sheet and response sheet through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 26, 2022 5:28:05 pm
WBJEE 2022, Admit cardCandidates can raise objections before midnight of May 28, 2022. (Representative image)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released WBJEE 2022 response sheet today, i.e, May 26, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE examination can download the OMR sheet and response sheet through the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was successfully conducted on April 30, 2022. 

WBJEE 2022: How to check response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘WBJEE’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘view response sheet’ 

Step 4: Fill the required details and submit

Step 5: The response sheet will be visible on your screen 

Download and take a printout of the responses for future reference.  

As directed by the official notice, the candidates who are not satisfied with the responses can raise objections before midnight of May 28, 2022. The claim has to be logged in one session. Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response. No claim will be reviewed if the fee is not paid.

Question booklet number and its series code are also displayed. No correction or requests will be entertained by the Board after the deadline.  

If any candidate is not satisfied with the displayed information, he/she can inform, by mail to wbjee@gmail.com.

