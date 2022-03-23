WBJEE 2022 exam rescheduled; admit card to be released on April 25

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has rescheduled the exam date for WBJEE 2022. An official notice on the WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in — stated that the entrance exam, which was scheduled to be held on April 23, will now take place on April 30, 2022.

It was also announced that the admit cards for WBJEE 2022 will tentatively be made available on the official WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in — on or from April 25, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEE website — wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, sign in through the registered WBJEE application number and password.

Step 3: Search for the admit card link and download.

Candidates are advised to check all personal details to make sure there are no spelling or factual errors. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should reach out to the authorities on 1800-1023-781, 1800-3450-050.

The last date of registration for the WBJEE 2022 examination was also extended from January 10 January 16, 2022 till 6 pm.

As per the original schedule, the first paper of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second paper of Chemistry and Physics will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2022) for admission in the academic session 2022-23 into undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture of different universities, government colleges as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.