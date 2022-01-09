WBJEE 2022: Registration window to close tomorrow, check form correction dates and application process here

The online registration for WBJEE 2022 will end on January 10, 2022. It will end at 6 pm Once it is over, the board will open the WBJEE 2022 application form correction window. The correction can be done from January 11 to 13, 2022. Only those candidates will be able to edit the forms who have submitted it in the prescribed format.

Candidates, who have not applied yet, can do so from wbjeeb.nic.in. To fill WBJEE 2022 application form, candidates require a valid id proof, scanned image of the passport size photograph, scanned image of signature and other documents in PDF format, caste certificate (if applicable), and bank details, valid email id, mobile number, etc.

First, the WBJEE 2022 aspirants have to register by entering personal details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number, email id, etc. Also, create a password and select a security question and answer. After submitting the registration form, an application number will be generated and will be sent to the candidate via SMS / Email.

After the registration, in order to fill the application form, candidates will be required to enter all the necessary details such as domicile, category, PwD status, family income details, nationality, academic qualification details, and exam centre details.

Then, upload the images of the photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned by the authority. Finally, proceed to pay the examination fee of Rs 500 for the General category and Rs. 400 for SC / ST / OBC-A / OBC-B. The application fee can be paid using a debit card/credit card / net banking.

Only against the properly submitted applications, WBJEE 2022 admit card will be released. Hence, candidates should make the most of the correction window to ensure that the details, images, etc are correct.

Once the correction window opens, all the details can be rectified other than the name of the candidate, father’s name, mother’s name, domicile, and date of birth. WBJEEB will not allow any correction in the application form after the correction window closes.

WBJEE is held once every year to admit students into the UG courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in the colleges/universities across the state of West Bengal. WBJEE 2022 will be conducted in the offline mode i.e. it will be a pen and paper-based test. The question paper will have a total of 155 questions divided into 3 categories. The questions will be asked from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects.