WBJEE 2022 registration to begin on December 24; exam on April 23

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) board has released a tentative exam calendar for WBJEE 2022. As per the schedule, the application process for the entrance exam will begin on Dec 24, 2021. Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

The last date for application and fee payment is Janaury 10, 2022 till 6 pm. The online correction window will be available from Januray 11 to January 13. The admit card will tentatively be released on April 18.

The board will conduct the WBJEE 2022 on April 23 tentatively however any changes in the date will be intimated to the candidates well in advance. Paper I (mathematics) will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm while paper II (physics and chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state for the academic session of 2022-23.