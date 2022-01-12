WBJEE 2022 registration deadline extended till January 16

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has extended the last date of registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 to January 16, 2022 till 6 pm. Candidates can check the notice on the official WBJEE website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Earlier the last date of registration for the examination was January 10, 2022. The decision has been taken “in view of the pandemic situation, for the greater interest of the aspiring candidates”, reads the notice released by the board.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022. The first paper of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and the second paper of Chemistry and Physics will be conducted from 2 pm to 4pm.

Candidates will have to mark their answers on a specially designed optical machine- readable response (OMR). They will indicate their response by darkening the appropriate circle by using only a blue/balck ballpoint pen.

All questions will be objective type with four options against each question. The Mathematics paper- I will be a 100 mark paper, with 75 questions, divided into three categories on the basis of marks that each question would carry. The Physics and Chemistry paper- II is a 100 mark paper, with 40 questions each. Questions are divided into three categories based on marks that each question would carry.