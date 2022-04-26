WBJEE 2022: Last week preparation strategy to qualify the exam

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will conduct the WBJEE 2022 examination on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The last week will give candidates the extra push to ace the entrance exam. The state examination board has already released the WBJEE 2022 admit card on the official website wbjeeb.in, at the login.

To help candidates ace the WBJEE 2022 exam, here are four important tips for each candidate to understand and incorporate –

– Practising previous year questions

There is no doubt that one must solve at least the last 5 years WBJEE previous year question papers. It is also advised to solve PYQPs of similar exams like JEE. JEE Advanced papers can also be solved, which are considerably tougher than the WBJEE exam. However, there have been times when this state-level exam has featured previous-year questions from the advanced level, particularly in the mathematics section.

– Solving mock tests in a time-bound manner

The WBJEE 2022 exam will be organized in the form of two papers – paper 1 covering Mathematics questions and paper 2 with Chemistry and Physics questions. However, giving two back-to-back papers is not an easy task. So, in the last week before the exam, candidates must solve all their mock tests in the same format. So that they are not taken by surprise, on the actual exam day. After each mock test, check the answer key and know where you went right and wrong.

– Targeting an average score of 110-120 in each test

To get into a good state institute, the minimum average target score must lie within the 110-120 range. Of course, to get into the best college, the 170-180 range in the WBJEE result must be the target. Rather than solving mock tests for some extra practice, try to set a target before each test. This tip is particularly, important in the last week before the exam.

– Solving at least 150 questions

The WBJEE 2022 paper comprises 155 questions – 75 in Mathematics and 40 each in Physics and Chemistry. To get a good score, a candidate must attempt at least 95 questions, with an aim of getting at least 80 correct. So, in every paper that a candidate solves before the exam, he/she must attempt 150 MCQs, if not all questions.

Of course, to ace any exam, revision plays an important part. But practicing questions and solving past-year papers helps to revise a huge syllabus quickly.