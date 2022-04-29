WBJEE 2022 tomorrow: Check important exam day guidelines

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2022 exam on April 30, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

With little to no time left, it is important that candidates revise and solve previous year question papers of WBJEE.

Exam Day Guidelines

For the smooth conduct of the exam, the board has released guidelines on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in (read the document “Rules of examination WBJEE-2022”), that the candidates are required to follow on the exam day.

In addition, exam guidelines are also mentioned on the WBJEE admit card. Candidates must note the exam timings in it, documents to take, dress code (if any) and follow them to the tee.

Exam timings– As per the rules document by WBJEEB, examinees should reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. There will be frisking and document check at the centre. Everyone should be seated at least 15 minutes before the exam.

What to take to the exam center – Documents such as a printed copy of the admit card, a coloured photograph and an original photo identity card have to be carried to the examination centres. Valid photo id include aadhaar card, pan card, passport, voter card, 10th standard admit card, school id card. Also check if anything else is mentioned in the admit card.

Dress code – The rules document has not listed any specific dress code. However candidates must wear appropriate clothing keeping frisking, comfort, and weather in mind.

COVID-19 SOPs – All social distancing and COVID-19 protocols must be strictly followed by the test takers.