scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

WBJEE 2022 final answer key released; Here’s how to download

The WBJEE result will be released today on the basis of the final answer key. The exam was held on April 30,2022 in offline mode and in 2 sessions: 11 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.  

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2022 2:57:00 pm
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 final answer key. The WBJEE result will be released today on the basis of the final answer key. Representational image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 final answer key. Candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE result will be released today on the basis of the final answer key. The exam was held on April 30, 2022, in offline mode and in 2 sessions: 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.  

Read |WBJEE 2022 result to be released today: Here’s how to check marks

 The preliminary answer key was released earlier, and candidates were given time till May 8 to raise objections against any answer given in the provisional key. 

WBJEEB Final answer key 2022: How to download

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on WBJEE 2022 final answer key link

Step 3: A PDF with an answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the final answer key

The result of WBJEE 2022 will be released in the form of a rank card.WBJEE exam result 2022 will consist of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, rank secured, total marks obtained, individual scores in the subjects, and more. Based on WBJEE 2022 results, the qualifying candidates will be able to appear for the West Bengal JEE 2022 counseling. The authorities will conduct the counseling in three stages – seat allotment, upgradation, and mop-up rounds.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement