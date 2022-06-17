WBJEE 2022 final answer key released; Here’s how to download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 final answer key. Candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE result will be released today on the basis of the final answer key. The exam was held on April 30, 2022, in offline mode and in 2 sessions: 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The preliminary answer key was released earlier, and candidates were given time till May 8 to raise objections against any answer given in the provisional key.

WBJEEB Final answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on WBJEE 2022 final answer key link

Step 3: A PDF with an answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the final answer key

The result of WBJEE 2022 will be released in the form of a rank card.WBJEE exam result 2022 will consist of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, rank secured, total marks obtained, individual scores in the subjects, and more. Based on WBJEE 2022 results, the qualifying candidates will be able to appear for the West Bengal JEE 2022 counseling. The authorities will conduct the counseling in three stages – seat allotment, upgradation, and mop-up rounds.