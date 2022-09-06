scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Check date of counselling schedule

WBJEE 2022 counselling: Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam can check their WBJEE seat allotment result at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can procure their provisional seat allotment letter on the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result round 1 tomorrow, i.e. September 7. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam can check their WBJEE seat allotment result at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE seat allotment 2022 will be announced for three rounds of WBJEE counselling and two rounds of seat allotment will be held for WBJEE Main qualified candidates. Those who are allotted seats during the WBJEE 2022 seat allotment will have to pay the provisional admission fee and confirm their seats.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the “WBJEE Seat allotment result” link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, password and security pin, and sign in.

Step 4: WBJEE seat allotment 2022 will be show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the provisional allotment order for further use.

Following the first round of seat allotment, the candidates are required to pay the fees and complete the verification process which will commence from September 7 and conclude by 6 pm on September 12.

Furthermore, the round two seat allotment results will be announced by September 15. The payment process and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission will continue from September 15 till 19.

After that, the process for opting for mop-up round, payment and choice filling will be conducted between September 21 and 23. The result for mop-up round seat allotment will be declared on September 27 and candidates will have time till 6 pm of September 29 to pay the fees and complete the verification process

