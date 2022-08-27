WBJEE 2022 counselling registration begins; check schedule

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 counelling schedule. The registration process began on August 26 and will conclude on September 1. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

As per the schedule released, the first round of seat allotment will be held on September 7. Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between September 7 to September 12 till 6 pm. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on September 15.

There will be an additional mop-up round which will begin on September 21. The seat allotment result of mop up round will be declared on September 27. Students who are allotted seats in the mop up list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between September 27 to September 29.

In the WBJEE results declared, 98.5 per cent of students cleared their papers. Students affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the ‘Top-10’ merit list by securing the first two ranks.

This year, the WBJEE was held on April 30 at 277 centres — 274 in West Bengal, two in Assam and one in Tripura. A total of 1,14,013 students had got themselves registered for the exam, out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared.