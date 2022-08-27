scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

WBJEE 2022 counselling registration begins; check schedule

As per the schedule released, the first round of seat allotment will be held on September 7. Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between September 7 to September 12 till 6 pm.

wbjee 2022 counsellingThere will be an additional mop-up round which will begin on September 21. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2022 counelling schedule. The registration process began on August 26 and will conclude on September 1. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

As per the schedule released, the first round of seat allotment will be held on September 7. Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between September 7 to September 12 till 6 pm. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on September 15.

Read |JEE Advanced 2022: Check question solving strategy; exam day tips

There will be an additional mop-up round which will begin on September 21. The seat allotment result of mop up round will be declared on September 27. Students who are allotted seats in the mop up list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between September 27 to September 29. 

In the WBJEE results declared,  98.5 per cent of students cleared their papers. Students affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dominated the ‘Top-10’ merit list by securing the first two ranks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

This year, the WBJEE was held on April 30 at 277 centres — 274 in West Bengal, two in Assam and one in Tripura. A total of 1,14,013 students had got themselves registered for the exam, out of which 81,393 (80.26 per cent) appeared.

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:01:42 pm
Next Story

Two of India’s most seasoned policymakers draw upon their expertise to present an authoritative account of India’s economic and policy history

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement