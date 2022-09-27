scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Mop up round seat allotment result released; here’s how to check

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the seat allotment result for mop up round at the official WBJEE website — wbjee.nic.in.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Candidates will have time to pay the fees and complete the verification process till 6 pm on September 29. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) will today declare WBJEE 2022 counseling mop up round seat allotment. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the seat allotment result for mop up round at the official WBJEE website — wbjee.nic.in.

The mop up round is for the candidates who could not secure a seat in the first and second round of allotment. If the candidates are able to secure a seat in the mop up round, they will have to fill the form, pay the fees and complete the choice filling process.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling: How to check mop up round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEE website — wbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab reading ‘WBJEE’

Step 3: Click on the link for mop up round seat allotment result for WBJEE 2022 counselling’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as WBJEE roll number, password and security pin.

Step 5: Check the result and download for future reference

The first round of seat allotment commenced from September 7 and concluded on September 12 at 6 pm. The second round commenced on September 15 and concluded on September 19 at 6 pm.

The Board will declare the mop up round seat allotment result today, after which the candidates will have time to pay the fees and complete the verification process till 6 pm on September 29.

