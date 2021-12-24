WBJEE 2022 application form released; check steps to apply, exam pattern

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released WBJEE 2022 application form. The form has been released online, at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to apply for the state-level exam is January 10, 2022. WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 23, 2022.

WBJEE application correction window will be open from January 11 and the admit card will be released on April 18, 2022.

How to apply for WBJEE 2022?

Step 1 – Go to WBJEE 2022 official website at wbjee.nic.in. Select ‘New registration’ link from the site.

Step 2 – Enter details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, form of identification, and contact number.

Step 3 – Create a password and set a security question.

Step 4 – Using the application number and password, login and fill rest of the details in the application form of WBJEE 2022.

Step 5 – Upload images in the form.

Step 6 – Pay the application fee.

Step 7 – Make the final submit and download the application form confirmation page.

In the WBJEE application form, candidates have to upload a scanned image of the photograph and signature. Both should be either in JPG or JPEG format. The photo of the candidates should be coloured and must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. The size of image for signature can be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

The application fee for WBJEE 2022 is Rs 500 for the general caste and Rs 400 for the SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates. The amount can be paid online, via net banking, debit card, or credit card. Only those candidates who will submit the form and the fee prescribed format shall be issued WBJEE 2022 admit card.

WBJEE 2022 exam pattern

WBJEE is conducted in the offline mode in designated exam centres, for 2 hours. It has two papers, the first being mathematics and the second being physics and chemistry. WBJEE consists of MCQs meaning multiple choice questions and there are 80 questions total in the second paper, 40 in physics and chemistry each while 75 questions total in the first paper which is the mathematics section.

Mathematics has 50 questions in the first category, 15 in the second category and 10 in the third category. Second Paper has 30 questions in the first category while 5 questions in categories 2 and 3. WBJEE has a total of 200 marks. In category 1, each correct answer will receive one mark, while in category 2, each correct answer will receive two marks. Incorrect responses will result in a 1/4-point deduction in category 1, a 1/2-point deduction in category 2, and no negative marking in category 3.