WBJEE 2022 application Correction window now open; 5 things to check in your registration form

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the WBJEE 2022 application form correction window. The candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms till January 13, 2022, at wbjeeb.nic.in. The facility is only open online and there is no other way to make the changes.

Candidates must make the most of this opportunity as only after submitting the form in the prescribed format, candidates will be issued a WBJEE 2022 admit card.

To make the changes in the submitted WBJEE 2022 application form, visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Now, click on the ‘WBJEE’ button. You will be redirected to the ‘West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022’ page. Click on the ‘Correction WBJEE 2022’ button to navigate to the candidate’s login page. Enter the details like application number and password. After this, click on the sign-in button. Now, access the application form and make the corrections in your application form and submit them.

While making the corrections in their application forms, WBJEE 2022 aspirants must keep a few things in mind to keep the correction process smooth and error-free. Here are the things that should be considered while making corrections in the application form.

Updated Contact Information – Candidates should provide a working email id and mobile number in the application form because all the exam-related information will be shared over these mediums. The board will not be responsible for non-receipt of any information in case of incorrect/outdated contact information.

Images uploaded should be as per specifications – Candidates must upload their photographs and signatures as per the specifications provided by the board. In case, a candidate receives an SMS / mail regarding any discrepancy in the image or signatures uploaded, it has to be corrected within a day, or else their application is subject to cancellation. This is an important point that a candidate needs to keep in mind because if the images are not clear, then the admit card will not be issued.

Matching details – Candidates must ensure that the information provided by them in the application form matches the details mentioned in their school/college admit cards, mark sheets, certificates, photo id cards, caste/category/income certificates (if applicable) etc. that they have to carry at the time of examination, counselling, and admission.

Enter authentic details – Candidates must make sure that the educational qualifications and the caste/category/income category they have provided are correct and authentic. In case, any of this information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is subject to cancellation.

Exam centre – It is advised to carefully select the exam centres for WBJEE 2022 in the application form as the allocation of the exam centre will be done on these choices submitted by the candidates. No request for the change of exam centre will be entertained by the board.

The form correction facility is a one-time opportunity given to the candidates who paid the application fee. After the closing of the form correction window, the board will not allow any corrections. Once all the changes have been made and submitted, the candidates must take a printout of the revised confirmation page.

The candidates will not be able to make corrections to the information provided by them during the registration process. These details include – name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and date of birth.

Once the form correction window closes, the candidates will be notified of the availability of admit cards on the official website. Candidates have to carry a printed copy of their admit cards to the exam centre. It must be ensured that the admit card is not soiled or damaged in any manner.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 is an OMR-based examination conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate programs in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture across different universities and institutes across the state of West Bengal. WBJEE 2022 will be conducted on April 23, 2022, and the questions in the exam will be asked as per the prescribed WBJEE 2022 syllabus.