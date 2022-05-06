scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
WBJEE 2022 answer key released; raise objections till May 8

May 6, 2022 4:30:37 pm
WBJEECandidates can download the answer key from the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in (Representative image).

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB) has released the model answer key for the WBJEE 2022. The state engineering entrance examination was conducted on April 30. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer given in the answer key can do so before May 8. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. 

WBJEE 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials to view model answer key

Based on the challenges received against the model answer key, a final answer key will be released by the board. The candidate will be scored ranked based on the final answer key. 

Based on the result, two merit lists will be created on the basis of a candidate’s score in the exam – a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). PMR will be applicable for admission to pharmacy courses, except for Jadavpur University (JU). Admissions to other courses, counselling will be based on the GMR score.

 

 

 

 

