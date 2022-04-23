WBJEE 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the WBJEE 2022. The state engineering entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

The last date of registration for the WBJEE 2022 examination was also extended from January 10 January 16, 2022 till 6 pm.

WBJEE 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates are not allowed to carry calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall.

The entrance examination will be divided into two papers — Mathematics; Physics and Chemistry. The paper 1 of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks.

