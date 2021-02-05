scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
WBJEE 2021 likely in July, delay can affect admission process

WBJEE 2021: WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha told indianexpress.com, "As schools, colleges are yet to open, how we will get exam centres to conduct engineering entrance. Also, there is assembly elections, so it was decided to conduct in July."

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 6:42:02 pm
WBJEE 2021WBJEE 2021 likely to be held on July 11. Representational image/ file

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) is likely to be conducted on July 11. The delay is due to the Covid-19 pandemic situations and state assembly elections, said chairman Malayendu Saha. “As schools, colleges are yet to open, it will be difficult for us to get the exam centres. Also, there is assembly elections, therefore we decided to conduct WBJEE in July,” he said.

Last year, the state JEE was held on February 2, following government direction as most of the colleges — government and private — were running with vacant seats for years. According to academicians and experts, this year, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board’s decision to conduct exam late in July, months after JEE Main can impact the admission process.

Jadavpur University teacher Partha Pratim Biswas viewed that another attempt of state engineering entrance will benefit the students. “On the line of JEE Main, the state engineering entrance can be conducted twice a year, so that students can get another attempt to appear in the exam like national JEE which is now being held four times a year.”

Also, the delayed exam will badly impact the admission process in the engineering colleges including the reputed institutions like Jadavpur University. “The meritorious students will opt for engineering colleges based on JEE Main ranking before the conduct of the state engineering entrance here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saikat Maitra, VC Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology said, “The delayed exam likely to impact the admission process as students may opt for taking admission in local colleges and institutes considering the pandemic situations rather than going outside.” All private colleges in the state are affiliated under the varsity.

Last year, over 20,000 (60 per cent) engineering seats were vacant in government and private engineering colleges in the state.

