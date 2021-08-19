WBJEE 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result declared, check details

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE-2021 round 1 seat allotment result today i.e August 19. Students can check the result through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment Result Round No 1 and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee”

Step 3: Enter your WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Submit and check the result

Students who are allotted seats in the first list have to make the fee payment, document verification and admission between August 21 to August 24. Thereafter, the second allotment list will be released on August 27.

“Because of the holiday for Muharram being declared on August 20 (Friday) instead of August 19, the schedule of the first round of reporting to institutes for admission after document verification has been revised as August 19 and August 21-24,” read the official notice released by WBJEE board.

The exam was conducted on July 17 in offline mode. For the first time since the pandemic struck and the lockdown took effect, more than 92,000 took the engineering entrance test from exam centres. The examinees this year numbered 92,695, of which 70,105 were from the state. Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand and other states accounted for.