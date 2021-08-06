WBJEE 2021 final answer key released, result soon

The candidate will be scored ranked based on the final answer key released on August 5. (Representative image)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) board has released the final answer key of the WBJEE exam held on July 17. The WBJEE was held offline amid tight Covid-19 protocols in two shifts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can access the answer key o the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE Board on July 21 had released a provisional answer key for the students and also gave the option to challenge the answer key. The final answer key has been released after a thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received. The WBJEE 2021 result is expected to release soon.

Steps to check the WBJEE 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit official website wbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final answer key WBJEE -2021 in the right corner

Step 3: The final answer key will appear on the screen.

The candidate will be scored ranked based on the final answer key released on August 5. For the first time since the pandemic began and the lockdown took effect, more than 92,000 took the engineering entrance test from exam centres.

Based on the result, two merit lists will be created on the basis of a candidate’s score in the exam – a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). PMR will be applicable for admission to pharmacy courses, except for Jadavpur University (JU). Admissions to other courses, counselling will be based on the GMR score.