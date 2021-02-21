WBJEE 2021: Application process to commence on February 23, check details

WBJEE 2021: The application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2021) will begin from February 23. The interested candidates can apply for the engineering entrance test through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 11.

The entrance will consist of two papers — paper-I on maths, and paper-II on physics and chemistry.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics and mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

READ | Engineering colleges redesign, develop teaching modules as they kick off new academic session

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply’ under new candidates log-in

Step 3: After filling-in necessary information for registration go to the homepage and apply under registered candidates log-in

Step 4: Fill application form, upload signature and photograph

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download confirmation page.

READ | 10 common mistakes to avoid during JEE Main 2021

Documents required

Candidates need to keep the required documents ready before filling the form –

Aadhaar card, student identity card, voter card/passport number, bank account, credit/debit card/ internet banking details, bank account details, Email id, phone number (and the phone as OTP will be spent on the number candidates register), scanned photograph and signature of the candidate.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state for the academic session of 2021-22.