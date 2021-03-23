WBJEE 2021 application process ends today; check exam dates, paper pattern

WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11. Representational image/ file

WBJEE 2021: The application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) will be closed on March 23. Interested candidates can register for the WBJEE 2021 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The engineering entrance will be held on July 11.

The exam will be conducted through paper I- maths and paper II- physics and chemistry.

Eligibility Criteria-

Educational qualification:

–Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics and mathematics as major subjects.

–Candidates should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all three subjects.

–Candidates should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

Other criteria:

–To appear in the exam, candidates should be at least 17 years of age.

–Candidates must be a citizen of India.

–Candidates should have passed the Class 12 board examination or should be appearing in it in 2021.

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apply’ under new candidates log-in

Step 3: After filling-in necessary credentials, go to the homepage and apply under registered candidates log-in

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details, upload signature, and photograph

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download confirmation page for further references

To avoid any kind of hazard, candidates should keep the required documents ready before filling the form –

–Aadhaar card

–Student identity card

–Voter card/passport number

–Bank account

–Credit/debit card/ internet banking details

–Email id, phone number (and the phone as OTP will be spent on the number candidates register)

–Scanned photograph and

–Scanned signature of the candidate.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) conducts the entrance exam for undergraduate courses in engineering and pharmacy, architecture, and technology in universities, government colleges and participating institutions of the state.