WBJEE 2021: Application process details, syllabus, exam dates, paper pattern

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2021) is scheduled to be conducted on July 11. Right now, registration for the state-level exam is open online. Eligible candidates can apply at wbjeeb.nic.in and the last date to do so is March 30 upto 6 pm.

To fill WBJEE 2021 application form, candidates need to register, fill the application form, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee online. The amount of fee is Rs 500 for the general category candidates and Rs 400 for the SC/ ST / OBC – A / OBC – B candidates.

Candidates must fill in all the details correctly in the application form. However, if any of the details have been entered incorrectly then candidates can edit and correct it from the WBJEE 2021 application form correction window. The correction facility will also be available online, from March 31 to April 2. To edit mistakes, candidates need to log in to the correction window and then edit the form and re-download the confirmation page.

Candidates cannot edit the key registration details. These include name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, domicile, and gender cannot be edited.

Candidates who will submit the application form correctly will be able to download WBJEE 2021 admit card from July 6 onwards. The admit card will also be released online at wbjeeb.nic.in. To download it, candidates will have to enter the application number and password.

WBJEE will be held as a pen-paper-based test. There will be two papers in WBJEE, paper 1- maths and paper 2- physics and chemistry (combined). The duration of each paper will be two hours and there will be MCQs in the test. The total marks in the paper will be 200- maths of 100 marks, physics of 50 marks and chemistry of 50 marks too.

All the questions in the exam are asked as per the syllabus of WBJEE 2021. The syllabus has been prescribed by WBJEE board. It is apt for 10+2 qualified candidates. Apart from preparing as per the syllabus of the exam, candidates must also focus on the mock test and the previous year’s question papers. Mock tests of WBJEE 2021 are available online. Candidates can practice it subject-wise or for the overall test.

Previous year question papers of WBJEE are also available online. Candidates can download it as pdf along with the answer key and practice these. By solving the previous year’s question paper candidates will get to know the types of questions and level of difficulty in the exam.

Apart from these, candidates can refer to these books for WBJEE preparation: WBJEE chapterwise explorer engineering – maths, physics and chemistry; simplified chemistry for entrance exams; WBJEE engineering solved paper 2021; New joint entrance practice (engineering entrance-WBJEE & TBJEE); and ultimate WBJEE all in one question bank.