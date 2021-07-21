WBJEE 2021 answer key released, check at wbjee.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has released the answer key of the exams held last Saturday. The WBJEE was held offline amid tight Covid-19 protocols in two shifts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can access the answer key o the official website- https://wbjeeb.nic.in.

Steps to check the WBJEE 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit official website wbkee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘WBJEE’ option on top

Step 3: Click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2021’ link

Step 4: Candidates will find two options to check, one through application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 5: Select any one of the above options and get the answer key will appear on screen

The WBJJE consists of 2 papers– Mathematics the second paper has Physics and Chemistry combined. The papers carry 100 marks each. The examinees took the Mathematics paper in the first shift and Physics and Chemistry in the second.

For the first time since the pandemic began and the lockdown took effect, more than 92,000 took the engineering entrance test from exam centres.