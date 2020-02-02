WBJEE 2020: Tips and tricks to follow before appearing for exam

WBJEE 2020: Check these last minute tips and tricks WBJEE 2020: Check these last minute tips and tricks

WBJEE 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) will be conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Around one lakh candidates will appear for the engineering entrance examination that is scheduled to be held in two sessions from 11 am to 4 pm. The paper I in Mathematics will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while paper II in Physics and Chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The paper will contain 155 multiple choice questions of 200 marks. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks, while 40 questions each in Mathematics and Chemistry.

READ | Bengal JEE Main topper appeals state board to change timings of entrance exam

In section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response, while in sections 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

WBJEE 2020: Check these last minute tips and tricks

Time management: It is very important for you to divide your time for each topic in the examination hall. Don’t get stuck with one question for longer than five minutes.

Maintaining speed: Speed and accuracy are vital for good performance. Ensure that your calculation speed while answering data interpretation and logical reasoning is pertinent. Knowing your calculations and tables do go a long way in helping you achieve better results.

Mock test for WBJEE 2020

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

IN VIDEO | Decoding Budget 2020 Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: There are few items that are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to the disqualification of the candidates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd