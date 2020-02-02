WBJEE 2020: Students rate Maths tough, check paper analysis

WBJEE 2020: Check paper analysis in detail. Image source: File/ designed by Gargi Singh WBJEE 2020: Check paper analysis in detail. Image source: File/ designed by Gargi Singh

WBJEE 2020: Over a lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) that was conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The paper 1 for Mathematics just concluded and students rated it as difficult.

Aishwarya Banerjee, a WBJEE aspirant said that the Mathematics paper was tougher than compared to last year. “The paper has lots of conceptual based questions, with section B a little bit tough and lengthy as the questions were application-based,” the student said.

Another student Kunal Agarwal said, “It was a lengthy Mathematics paper, with most questions were application based. The students found difficulties in attempting Section B.”

WBJEE 2020: Paper analysis in detail

Mathematics (100)

Section A (50X1= 50)

The questions asked in these sections were of moderate level, without any difficulty, according to students.

Section B (15X2= 30)

According to students, questions were bit tough and lengthy.

Section C (10X2= 20)

In this section, questions were easy to solve.

The paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted between 2 to 4 pm. This year, the entrance examination is being conducted earlier on the directions of state governments to increase the number of students in state engineering colleges.

In 2019, a total of 22,175 seats went vacant as compared to 16,000 last year. There are overall 32,700 seats on offer in various engineering colleges in West Bengal.

– This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates. With inputs from iebangla correspondent Arunima Karmakar

