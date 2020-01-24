WBJEE 2020 on February 2: Are you ready for the exam?

WBJEE 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Image source: Representational Image/ File WBJEE 2020 will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Image source: Representational Image/ File

WBJEE 2020: Students across West Bengal are gearing up for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020, which for the first time, will be held before the board exams. The state’s premier exam conducting body, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE exam on Sunday, February 2, 2020. This exam is the gateway for admission to UG engineering, pharmacy, architecture programmes.

For this upcoming exam, the board has released the WBJEE 2020 admit card. Upon getting the hall tickets, students are recommended to check on the centre location to be able to reach there on time on the day of the exam.

The board advises the candidates to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. Frisking is performed at the exam centre and may take up some time. There will be two papers — paper I in mathematics, and paper II in physics and chemistry. Each will be of 2 hours. The first will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shall be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

There shall be 155 multiple choice questions, all as per the syllabus of WBJEE, prescribed by the board. Maximum marks that can be obtained in the exam shall be 200. All the papers will have three categories of questions – I, II, III. They will respectively be 1 mark questions with a single correct answer, 2 mark questions with a single correct answer, and 2 mark questions with one or more than one correct option.

Against the 1 mark question, the negative marking for wrong answers will be -1/4 and against the 2 mark questions with single correct option, negative marking will be -½. For the questions where more than one option can be correct, if candidates select both the correct answers, they are allocated 2 marks. However, if response of candidate is partially correct then marks are given using the formula: 2 x (No of correct option marks + total no of correct options).

Number of category I, II, III questions will be 50, 15, 10 respectively in mathematics. There will be 30, 5, 5 in physics, and the same distribution will be in chemistry. Thus, the mathematics paper will have 75 questions of 100 marks, physics of 40 for 50 marks, and chemistry too will have 40 questions for 50 marks.

After the exam, when candidates get the WBJEE 2020 answer key, they can use this marking scheme to calculate their score. On the day of the exam, candidates have to make sure they are ready with their printed admit card. Also, carry black or blue ballpoint pen as the answers have to be marked in the OMR sheet using these two inks only.

Last minute tip for preparation: As not many days remain for the exam, do not start anything new. Rather, focuses on practice and revisions. The best way to do so is to take part in mock tests every day and practice the previous years’ papers. Create a real exam environment and take the tests. This way you can train yourself for the big day.

