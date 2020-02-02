WBJEE 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Mathematics paper underway; come back at 1 pm for paper analysis

Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2020 11:34:45 am
WBJEE 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) is being conducted all over the state of West Bengal on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Nearly one lakh candidates will appear for the engineering entrance examination that will be conducted in two sessions from 11 am to 4 pm.

The entrance examination will be divided into two papers — Mathematics; Physics and Chemistry. The paper 1 of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks.

This year, a total of 22,175 seats went vacant as compared to 16,000 last year. There are overall 32,700 seats on offer in various engineering colleges in West Bengal.

The results of the entrance examination is expected to declare earlier, which is announced in the month of June. Last year, the result was announced on June 17, 2020.

    WBJEE 2020 LIVE: The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. Last year, nearly 1.25 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 80 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

