WBJEE 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Mathematics paper underway; come back at 1 pm for paper analysis

WBJEE 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) is being conducted all over the state of West Bengal on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Nearly one lakh candidates will appear for the engineering entrance examination that will be conducted in two sessions from 11 am to 4 pm.

The entrance examination will be divided into two papers — Mathematics; Physics and Chemistry. The paper 1 of Mathematics will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. In paper 1 for Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks.

This year, a total of 22,175 seats went vacant as compared to 16,000 last year. There are overall 32,700 seats on offer in various engineering colleges in West Bengal.

The results of the entrance examination is expected to declare earlier, which is announced in the month of June. Last year, the result was announced on June 17, 2020.