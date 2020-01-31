WBJEE 2020: How to spend few days before exam

WBJEE 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2020 WBJEE 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2020

– Written by Sini Sekhar

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is not a difficult nut to crack. Like any other competitive examination, it needs proper understanding of topics of all subjects, concepts formula, derivations, applications, logics and of course more importantly ‘shortcuts and tricks’. Memorising topics using shortcuts and tricks add flavour to the study and learning and hence it becomes joyous which otherwise use to be tedious.

Mock test practice: It is the right time for any aspirant to understand his/her position in the competitive crowd and for this, it is best to attempt a repeated number of mock test series. It will train you to manage time as well as speed and accuracy. Student, on attempting a number of mock tests will understand his/her strong and weak points. Students need to analyse their weak section and work to better them.

During exam strategy: Chemistry helps to improve the total score as in less time more number of right questions can be attempted. It is not that physics and mathematics are not scoring, it is just that the subjects consume a lot of time for calculations. Students also need to avoid ambiguous questions, thereby reducing negative marking. Sometimes leaving a question undone is an intelligent step.

Healthy and wise: Few days ahead of the exam, it is most important to stay healthy as it will enhance the focus during the crucial four hours of the test. A day or before the examination just relax, and give time to do leisure activities like listening to good music, exercising, doing yoga, spending time on meditation, etc. A good sound sleep is also very essential one or two day prior to the WBJEE as it helps to avoid unwanted tiredness during the examination time.

On exam day: Do glancing of scribbled notes and have a light breakfast. Remember, even if you get stuck with the first few questions, go ahead further and do not get stressed. Even if you come out of the examination hall disheartened and unsatisfied, do not ever give up because you need to rethink your preparation strategy.

— The author is deputy HOD of chemistry department, FIITJEE South Kolkata

